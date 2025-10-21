Gene Simmons Calls out Jewish Hollywood Celebrities Pushing Anti-Israel Propaganda: ‘They’re Idiots’

Kiss rocker Gene Simmons called out Jewish Hollywood celebrities pushing “incendiary” anti-Israel propaganda. “They don’t understand, they’re just idiots,” the “I Love It Loud” singer said.

“Hey guys, my name is Haim, born in Haifa,” Simmons said in Hebrew, before switching to English, adding, “I’m one of you guys, so don’t worry about all the Jewish morons who are running around saying all kinds of incendiary things. They don’t understand, they’re just idiots.”

Watch Below:

“If they spent a day with you, and saw — well, imagine this, you live in Beverly Hills and 35,000 rockets come in that week from Pasadena, what do you think would happen to Pasadena? It would be a parking lot,” Simmons continued.

The Kiss rocker added that “people here don’t understand how small the country is. Within two hours, you can go from one side, all the way to the Mediterranean.”

“So it’s a very small country, and they don’t have time to sit down and figure out which one’s the good guy and which one’s the bad guy,” Simmons said.

“In war, there are going to be innocent people that die. The idea is to prevent war,” he added. “I believe in the future, I do, because my mother was in the concentration camps of Nazi Germany.”

“Yeah, Nazi and Germany, together. Those were words that meant something,” Simmons asserted.

