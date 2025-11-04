Diane Ladd, Oscar Nominated Mother of ‘Jurassic Park’ Star Laura Dern, Dies at 89

(UPI) — Laura Dern announced the death of her mother, Diane Ladd, on Monday. The Hollywood Reporter published Dern’s statement directly and Variety confirmed with Dern’s representatives.

Ladd was married to Bruce Dern from 1960 to 1969. They had two children, Laura and Diane Elizabeth, who died at 18 months old.

She was married to her third husband, former PepsiCo CEO Robert Charles Hunter, until his death July 30. Ladd was 89.

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning at her home in Ojai, Ca.,” Dern’s statement read.

“She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created.”

Ladd was Oscar-nominated for her roles in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose. In Alice, Ladd played Flo, the waitress later portrayed by Polly Holiday in the TV series adapted from the film.

Wild and Rose also starred Laura Dern. The two also appeared in David Lynch’s Inland Empire, Alexander Payne’s debut feature film Citizen Ruth and the HBO series Enlightened.

She recently starred in the 2022 film Gigi & Nate and an episode of Young Sheldon. Other roles include Joy, Primary Colors, The Cemetery Club, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Chinatown.