County Star Drew Baldridge Praises ‘Inspiring’ Men Who Pinned Down Customer Abusing McDonald’s Employee: ‘Our Country Needs More of That’

Country music star Drew Baldridge praised men who pinned down a customer who was allegedly abusing and spitting on a female McDonald’s employee in Melbourne, Australia. “It was so inspiring to watch these dudes stand up for this woman,” Baldridge said, adding, “Our country needs more of that.”

“Wrong country if you want to abuse women,” one of the men can be heard saying in video footage posted to Instagram by Baldridge, who has been on tour in Australia with Jelly Roll.

Watch Below:

In recalling the incident, Baldridge said, “The other night, we’re in Melbourne, McDonald’s, this dude comes in, I don’t know what he was on, but he goes up to the girl at the desk taking the order, and he just said, ‘F you, you dumb B.'”

“He probably said it, like, five times, and I was starting to get frustrated,” the “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” singer continued. “And I was like, ‘Bro, you need to calm down. You don’t talk to women like that.’ The he spit on her. Spit on a woman, just because his order wasn’t right.”

“And about that time, this other dude comes over, he said, ‘Hey, bro, we don’t talk to women like that,’ and before I know it, these dudes got this dude on the ground,” Baldridge added.

The country music star went on to recall the men holding the alleged assailant down, saying, “Wrong country to abuse women.”

“In that moment, it just hit me: This is what my song ‘Rebel’ is about,” Baldridge said. “It’s about standing up for what is right. But it was just so inspiring to watch these dudes stand up for this woman, and I think our country needs more of that.”

“A lot of people are not going to talk about this — you’re gonna see, ‘That’s the wrong way to do it you shouldn’t fight,’ but sometimes you gotta know when to fight,” the “Tough People” singer asserted.

“And if the whole wide world wants to dance with the devil, I guess you could call me a rebel, and those guys, they were real rebels,” Baldridge concluded in his video, quoting lyrics from his new song “Rebel.”

While it remains unclear exactly when the McDonald’s incident transpired, Baldridge performed two concerts in Melbourne on October 28 and 29.

The 33-year-old singer’s video went viral on social media, where it garnered more than two million views on Instagram, and hundreds of thousands of views on multiple X accounts.

