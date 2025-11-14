Mark Wahlberg Shares Health Update After Daughter’s ‘Very, Very Scary’ Horse-Riding Accident

Actor Mark Wahlberg shared a health update after his daughter, Grace, experienced a “very, very scary” horseback-riding accident that left the 15-year-old hospitalized.

“She’s doing great,” Wahlberg told Access Hollywood on Thursday, adding, “It was terrifying. It’s a very, very dangerous sport, but she’s so passionate about it.”

Watch Below:

“All she wanted to do was get back on that horse, no pun intended, but she’s chomping at the bit and worried that we would deem the sport too dangerous, but she’s so passionate, so dedicated,” the Ted star continued.

Wahlberg went on to say, “For her to have the discipline of getting up at 4 o’clock in the morning, going to the barn seven days a week, doing whatever she has to do to care for the horses, and her training and everything, I mean, I kind of adopted that discipline when I became a parent, for her to have it at such a young age…”

The actor then paused, before segueing back to how he felt upon hearing the news that his daughter was injured in the horseback-riding accident.

“It’s very, very scary, but thank you to everyone for their support and well wishes,” Wahlberg said.

While details of Grace’s injuries have not been made public, the Departed star’s remarks come after an Instagram post the 15-year-old shared of herself in a hospital bed with her arm in a sling.

“No pressure, we will be back,” the teen wrote in the caption of the post shared to her Instagram account, which almost exclusively features images of her participating in equestrian events.

Wahlberg responded to Grace’s post with praying hands emojis.

The actor shares four children with his wife, Rhea Durham — 22-year-old Ella, 19-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Brendan, 15-year-old and Grace.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.