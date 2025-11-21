Fashion Notes: Melania Trump, Usha Vance Glow in Shades of Autumn for Trip to North Carolina

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance mixed high and low fashion in shades of the late autumn season for a trip to visit schoolchildren, teachers, American military families, and Armed Forces servicemembers at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina.

For the visit down south, Melania Trump cotton-twill jacket in a rich khaki color from famed Italian blazer brand BLAZÉ Milano, as well as Christian Louboutin suede cognac boots. The blazer is currently on sale for $950, while the Louboutin boots are no longer available.

Mrs. Trump paired the high-end jacket and boots with a simple brown cashmere turtleneck, likely from Ralph Lauren, and matching leather skinny pants. A pair of sunglasses, likely from Saint Laurent, could be seen as the first lady exited a plane.

Usha Vance, a newcomer to public life, chose an affordable ensemble — a burgundy tie-front turtleneck dress from Ralph Lauren and matching burgundy suede Betsy pumps from Aerosoles.

The dress retails for just $145 and the heels retail for only $96.

Mrs. Vance, who typically opts for larger jewelry pieces than Mrs. Trump, wore the monochromatic burgundy look with a pair of oversized gold leaf earrings that featured a brown smoky quartz.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.