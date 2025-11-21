Fashion Notes: Melania Trump, Usha Vance Glow in Shades of Autumn for Trip to North Carolina

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance mixed high and low fashion in shades of the late autumn season for a trip to visit schoolchildren, teachers, American military families, and Armed Forces servicemembers at Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina.
For the visit down south, Melania Trump cotton-twill jacket in a rich khaki color from famed Italian blazer brand BLAZÉ Milano, as well as Christian Louboutin suede cognac boots. The blazer is currently on sale for $950, while the Louboutin boots are no longer available.
Mrs. Trump paired the high-end jacket and boots with a simple brown cashmere turtleneck, likely from Ralph Lauren, and matching leather skinny pants. A pair of sunglasses, likely from Saint Laurent, could be seen as the first lady exited a plane.
Usha Vance, a newcomer to public life, chose an affordable ensemble — a burgundy tie-front turtleneck dress from Ralph Lauren and matching burgundy suede Betsy pumps from Aerosoles.
The dress retails for just $145 and the heels retail for only $96.
Mrs. Vance, who typically opts for larger jewelry pieces than Mrs. Trump, wore the monochromatic burgundy look with a pair of oversized gold leaf earrings that featured a brown smoky quartz.
First lady Melania Trump prepares to board a plane to return to Washington, DC at Albert J. Ellis Airport on November 19, 2025 in Richlands, North Carolina. Trump and second lady Usha Vance traveled together to visit military families and schools at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump is seen speaking with service members and military families during a visit to Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, where she and Second Lady Usha Vance took part in educational activities with students and participated in holiday appreciation events before addressing a large gathering on base in Richlands, North Carolina, United States, on November 19, 2025. During their visit, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Vance participated in several engagements throughout the base, including activities with students as part of their children’s education initiatives. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)
US Second Lady Usha Vance speaks to members of the military at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, November 19, 2025, as she travels with the First Lady Melania Trump to visit military families. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Members of the Junior ROTC salute as first lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance arrive at Lejeune High School on November 19, 2025 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Trump and Vance are traveling together for the day to visit military families and schools at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump speaks to a student during a visit to DeLalio Elementary School on Marine Corps Air Station New River on November 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Trump and Vance are traveling together for the day to visit military families and schools at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
