Two More Former Employees Accuse Motown Legend Smokey Robinson of Sexual Assault

Motown legend Smokey Robinson now faces more accusations of sexual assault on top of the previous accusations from earlier this year.

In May, four former housekeepers alleged in a lawsuit that they were repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted while in Smokey Robinson’s employment. They also accused Robinson and his wife of workplace abuse, forcing them to work illegally long hours for little pay. Filed in Los Angeles, the lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages for the alleged assaults that the former housekeepers say took place between 2007 and 2024. As Breitbart News reported:

The lawsuit also names Robinson’s wife Frances Robinson as a defendant, alleging that she enabled his behavior despite knowing about past sexual misconduct. It also blames her for the hostile work environment, saying she berated them with language that included ethnic slurs. One woman said she worked for the Robinsons from 2012 until 2024, and was assaulted at least 20 times in that span. Another said she worked for them from 2014 until 2020, and was assaulted at least 23 times. Another said she worked for them for a year before quitting in 2024 and was assaulted at least seven times. The fourth woman, who said she also acted as Frances Robinson’s personal assistant, hairdresser and cook, worked for them for 18 years before resigning in 2024. She cited similar experiences to the other women, but did not say how often she was assaulted.

Last week, the four women filed a motion seeking to “amend their initial complaint to include new claims from a fifth housekeeper and a man who detailed the couple’s cars,” per the Los Angeles Times.

“They both alleged separate incidents of Robinson grabbing their hands to touch his erect penis while they were working at his Chatsworth residence,” noted the Times.

Christopher Frost, attorney for the Robinsons, dismissed the new accusations as being “part of the same group of people who have conspired together against the Robinsons.”

“This group of people, who hide behind anonymity, and their attorneys seek global publicity while making the ugliest of false allegations,” Frost said.