Rosie O’Donnell Says Her Child Believes Trump Forced Them to Leave U.S.: ‘Damn Him, Damn Trump’

Rosie O’Donnell says her 12-year-old child who has autism is very upset about President Donald Trump and “smashes her hand on the table,” because she believes he forced her family to leave the United States. “I don’t want my kid to be so affected by it,” the left-wing comedian said, adding, “She has autism.”

“My daughter is now saying, ‘Damn him, damn Trump’ and smashing her hand on the table,” O’Donnell told Jim Acosta during a Friday appearance on the Jim Acosta Show.

“And I said, ‘Wow, honey, what are you thinking?’ And she said, ‘He made us move in order for our own safety, and now he’s destroying the country!'” O’Donnell continued.

The left-wing comedian went on to say, “Listen, she lives here [Ireland], she hears what I’m saying to you — not that I go around speaking like this every day if it’s not an interview — but I think to myself, ‘You don’t want to give this to her.'”

“Whatever this thing is, of me thinking that I have to somehow stand in defiance of him. No, no, I don’t, somebody can tap me out, you know?” O’Donnell said.

“I did 22 years, I don’t really need to do any more, and I don’t want my kid to be so affected by it, and, you know, she has autism,” she added.

Acosta then chimed in, saying, “But she recognizes what’s going on,” to which O’Donnell replied by pausing briefly, before answering, “Yes.”

Notably, O’Donnell fled the United States in January, days before President Trump’s second inauguration, and relocated in Ireland with her 12-year-old child, Clay, who claims to be non-binary.

While O’Donnell claimed she doesn’t “go around speaking like this every day” unless she is doing an interview, the comedian’s TikTok account shows video after video of O’Donnell disseminating fearmongering rants about President Trump from what appears to be her home.

Social media users slammed O’Donnell over her remarks to Acosta.

“Rosie’s so consumed by Trump hate that she’s poisoning her own autistic daughter with it,” one X user said. “Passing TDS to a vulnerable kid isn’t activism; it’s neglect. Time for her to do some self-reflection before it does more damage. Poor kid.”

“You ripped your autistic kid from her home because you scared her into believing you guys weren’t safe in America. And somehow you don’t understand that it’s you, not Trump, who is responsible,” another wrote.

“She’s making her daughter miserable because she’s a complete idiot,” a third declared.

Another accused O’Donnell of being unable to “take responsibility for her own actions.”

“Trump didn’t force her to move, that was her decision,” the X user added. “Her daughter is only emulating behaviors learned from prune-face’s constant hate mongering around the house.”

“What a class act. Blaming her entire miserable existence on Trump then ultimately blaming him for her daughter’s behavior,” another said. “I am sure her daughter is not on the internet researching Trump. Rosie is a crappy parent who left to Ireland for attention. A horrible individual.”

“Child abuse,” another asserted. “This is one of the most grotesque things I’ve seen out of Rosie and that’s a high bar.”