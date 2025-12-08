Michael Rapaport Flames Hollywood Celebrities Fighting for Release of ‘Jihadist Terrorist Animal’ Marwan Barghouti

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Michael Rapaport is infuriated by the Hollywood celebrities who signed onto a letter demanding that Israel release a convicted terrorist who is serving five life sentences for Second Intifada murders.

The letter from the “Free Marwan” campaign calls on the United Nations and “governments of the world” to “actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti” from an Israeli prison, claiming he has endured “violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights whilst imprisoned” and insisting his freedom is key to reviving the Palestinian statehood process.

The celebrities who signed onto the call to release a terrorist includes novelists Margaret Atwood, Philip Pullman, Zadie Smith, actors Sir Ian McKellen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Josh O’Connor, and Mark Ruffalo, broadcaster Gary Lineker, billionaire Sir Richard Branson, and musicians Sting, Paul Simon, Annie Lennox, and Brian Eno, and Stephen Fry and others from the British and American entertainment worlds.

In 2004, an Israeli court convicted Barghouti, who was a top man in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a Fatah party chief, on five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

For his part, Rapaport was thoroughly disgusted by the celebrities for demanding that Israel release this “terrorist animal” from jail.

“I trip out off of this, but there is an animal, a terrorist animal, a jihadist terrorist animal, Marwan Barghouti, who is a convicted murderer, planned and executed numerous terrorist attacks. Killing dozens of innocent civilians,” Rapaport said on his I Am Rapaport podcast released on Friday.

“And now you got the cast of characters rolling out, fighting for his release like he’s the Central Park Five or Nelson Mandela, or an innocent convicted killer who’s been sitting on death row,” he continued. “Richard Branson, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sting. Oh, no, every step you take, every move you make, I’ll be watching you Sting, you fuck you.”

“200 people signed a letter trying to free this piece of bleep. Marwan Barghouti and I’m thinking to myself, you know how many innocent Americans are in prison?” Rapaport added speaking about the Americans in jails here in the U.SS.A. who may have been improperly convicted.

“Let me tell you something about your little hero, Marwan Barghouti. Sting, Mark Ruffalo, and the rest of you, he’s not getting out. Annie Lennox. Ian McKellen, Tilda Swinton, Alan Cummings, another one!” he exclaimed.

Rapaport particularly focused on actor and gay rights activist Alan Cummings who was the chairman of the LGBTQ Pride Parade in Tel Aviv. Rapaport blasted Cummings for refusing to go to the Palestinian controlled areas while he was in Israel.

“I know he didn’t go to the West Bank, Judea and Samaria. I know he didn’t go to Ramallah or Bethlehem or Jenin, because they don’t have LGBTQ pride in those places. They don’t have that in Palestine,” Rapaport said.

The podcaster went on, saying, “Your guy’s not getting out. He’s an animal, he’s a dog, he’s a murderer. Okay? And if you really, really care about innocent people, there’s so many people in your respective countries that you could be fighting for.”

“But this is about Jews, OK? This guy in 2002, this piece of shit helped orchestrate a bombing at a seafood market. Limbs of children were scattered across the floor while parents were screaming over the bodies of their babies,” Rapaport said of one of the crimes Marwan Barghouti was convicted of perpetrating.

“A disco, 35 teenagers, burning alive, he did that and you’re trying to get this fucking guy out of jail?” he said of another one of the crimes Barghouti committed.

“Benedict Cumberbunch, Sting, Javier Bardem, and the rest of you creep cocksuckers,” Rapaport concluded. “I don’t get it. I don’t get it. People love scumbags.”

