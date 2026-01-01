Mexican Museum Blasts Rapper Bad Bunny for Touching Ancient Artifact

A Mexican museum is scolding rapper Bad Bunny for laying his hand on an ancient Mayan artifact displayed there.

The Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, visited the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City on December 17 and after the visit he posted a photo to Instagram showing him reaching over and touching the carved stone slab, according to the New York Post.

The museum was not amused that the rap star, who is slated to headline the Super Bowl in February, was seen placing his hands on an artifact, a major no-no in any museum.

The museum took to its X account to acknowledge the incident and to note that museum staffers saw the rapper reach out and touch the stone and they immediately told him he may not touch artifacts.

“As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” the museum posted on X.

Any adult should know that if the public would be allowed to touch artifacts, such ancient relics would eventually be destroyed by the rubbing and grit and oils from hands. But apparently Dumb Bunny was ignorant of proper museum etiquette.

The 31-year-old superstar was in Mexico for his DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.

The “Titi Me Preguntó singer has three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year award for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which he won at the 2025 Latin Grammys.

