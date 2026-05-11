Watch Live: ‘Harnessing American Power’ Breitbart News Speaks with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Breitbart News hosts a policy discussion with Interior Secretary and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council Doug Burgum focused on American energy dominance and artificial intelligence on Monday, May 11.

The event, held in partnership with CGCN and the Alfa Institute and presented by Build American AI, will feature Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle discussing a variety of topics with Burgum as well Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA).

“Never before has President Trump’s energy dominance agenda been so important for the future of this nation than right now with the war in Iran threatening global energy markets and the rise of artificial intelligence demanding significant energy production increases,” Boyle said in announcing the event. “There’s no better person to talk to about how the United States government is confronting these challenges than Secretary Doug Burgum—the chairman of the president’s National Energy Dominance Council.”

“I’m looking forward to joining Breitbart News to discuss what I believe is the defining economic opportunity of our time,” McCormick, who sits on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said of his participation. “Pennsylvania is uniquely positioned to lead the AI and energy revolution as we’re the second-largest energy producer in the country, we have an incredibly skilled workforce, and we have the will to win.

The event is the latest in a series of discussions between Breitbart News and members of the Trump White House and lawmakers, following last week’s forum with Ambassador Monica Crowley. In addition, in this year Breitbart has spoken with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, and Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Tom Cotton (R-AR).

In 2025, Breitbart News held events with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.