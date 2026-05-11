Dem Sen. Murphy: We Should End Blockade and War, ‘Hope’ Others Get Strait Reopened

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that the best course for the U.S. in Iran is “end the blockade and declare an end to the war right now and hope that some other nations” “will be able to use effective diplomacy to get the strait reopened.”

Murphy said, “I think the best prospect is for the president to end the blockade and declare an end to the war right now and hope that some other nations that are smarter and better than the current leadership of the United States will be able to use effective diplomacy to get the strait reopened.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “Well, if that happens, if he ended the blockade tomorrow and he ended the war tomorrow and Iran did still completely control the Strait of Hormuz, where would that leave the United States?”

Murphy answered, “But he has no path to get the Strait reopened with his double blockade. So, there is no realistic path right now to get the Strait reopened. Put somebody else in charge, get the Qataris and the Gulf countries to the table, get the European countries to the table. They will inevitably be twice as competent as the real estate developer, talk show host, and son-in-law that he has in charge of our military operation today. The reality is, this is a tested, flawed theory, the idea that you can use military pressure on a country like Iran to get them to bow to your demands. That is Russia’s failure in Ukraine. That was the American failure in Vietnam. Over and over again, these nations are pretty stubborn in being willing to endure significant and serious military and economic pain in the face of a foreign invasion.”

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