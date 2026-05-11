Booker: Trump, Netanyahu Are ‘Liars’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) claimed President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were “liars.”

Booker said, “I want every American to know that Bibi and Donald Trump are liars, and this is why they are lying with the most insidious aims. The reason why there is still in country highly enriched nuclear material is because Bibi and Donald Trump, who were against the Obama nuclear deal, ripped it up. There was no highly enriched, these hundreds of pounds of highly enriched uranium before Donald Trump and Bibi decided to take us down this disastrous road. So yeah, there is still highly enriched material that’s because of them is in that country, because before that, we had to deal not just with them, with our European allies, China and Russia, to not allow them to get that nuclear material.”

He added, “So he caused this problem. He’s like an arsonist that caused the problem and then says, well, trust me to actually get us out of it, which he has. It not only is a nuclear material there, but we as Americans are far worse off. These are two of the most disastrous leaders on the world stage that have made Israel the whole region and the United States less safe, not more.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN