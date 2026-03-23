Video: ‘Dune’ Star Jason Momoa Flees Hawaiian Home amid Dangerous Flooding

(UPI) — Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa says he and his family are safe in Hawaii after recent devastating floods.

“Aloha everyone These past weeks have been heavy. The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship,” Momoa wrote on Instagram this weekend.

“Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest….I just want to take a moment to say Mahalo to my ʻohana, and to everyone at @zippys who stepped up this week with open hearts. What may feel like a small gesture can mean everything to someone in need,” he added.

“We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you’re not alone. That’s what aloha is. It’s showing up for each other when it matters most.”

TMZ said Momoa and his loved ones were forced to flee Oahu’s North Shore when they lost power in storms that caused destruction, landslides and evacuations.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were no fatalities reported.