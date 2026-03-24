Police Conclude ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Acted in Self Defense Against Neighbor

Police have concluded that Reacher star Alan Ritchson acted in self-defense during the altercation with his neighbor.

As Breitbart News reported this week, video obtained by TMZ appeared to show Ritchson fighting with his neighbor while his children watched from the street in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood in Tennessee.

TMZ later confirmed that Ritchson “did not instigate the fight with his neighbor … he was pushed off his bike twice by the man before the video-recorded beatdown — according to sources close to the actor.”

Police concluded that Ritchson acted in self-defense in support of his account of events.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Ritchson has also declined to press any charges against his neighbor.

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” said Pepin.

Ritchson’s own body cam footage also showed Taylor running onto the street to attack him first over a noise disturbance from the motorcycles.