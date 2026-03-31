Rick Grenell Mocks ‘Cinderella’ Star Billy Porter’s Claim Queer Artists Can’t Get Work in Trump’s America: ‘Guy Boycotting the Trump Kennedy Center’

Gay and Transgender activist and actor Billy Porter lamented over the weekend that black and queer actors are having trouble finding work in Trump’s America.

Porter, who has been the toast of Hollywood for years based almost exclusively on his outrageously, over-the-top gay persona, voiced his concerns on MSNOW after a ‘No Kings” rally in Washington D.C. outside the Trump-John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The Advocate reported.

“Authoritarian governments go after the arts first. Because the arts have the power to reach inside of people and change the molecular structure from the inside out,” Porter said without identifying just how anyone is “going after” the arts.

Porter went on to claim that black and gay artists can no longer get work and went on pushing left-wing platitudes and mixed metaphors.

“As a Black gay out artist, I caught the wave of what we now know as performative wokeness,” he explained. “And I crashed through glass ceilings that were concrete. And I have noticed the opportunities slowly drying up for the work that I do.”

Porter went on to claim that minority and gay representation is being minimized.

“The Midwest CBS shows and the cop shows… all of that stuff still exists,” Porter exclaimed. “But when it’s time to talk about heart, when it’s time to talk about connection, when it’s time to talk about people that don’t look like everybody else… there’s not a lot of that work going on right now.”

Richard Grenell, the ex-head of the Kennedy Center under Trump, ripped Porter on X, joking that “This is so good!” #AmericanKarma

“The guy boycotting the Trump Kennedy Center is now complaining he can’t find work in Trump’s America,” he continued, concluding, “And the old washed up website @TheAdvocateMag misses the joke.”

Porter also praised the “No Kings” rallies.

“People feel safer when we come out, and we speak. They feel like, ‘OK, maybe I can give something of myself and join… and not feel alone,” he said.

“This is not the normal resistance,” Porter added. “We have to redefine what going high looks like in this new world order. We have a government who does not follow the rules.”

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