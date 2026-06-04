‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Nick Pasqual Sentenced to More than 3 Decades In Prison for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend

CBS’ How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual was reportedly sentenced to more than three decades in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn, in 2024.

A jury found Pasqual guilty last month of attempted murder and forcible rape for stabbing Shehorn more than 20 times at her Los Angeles home. The 36-year-old actor was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, according to a report by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Moreover, Pasqual was found guilty of first-degree residential burglary and multiple counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé’s, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, the report added.

Prosecutors had accused Pasqual of breaking into Shehorn’s home in May 2024, and inflicting “great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence,” People reported.

Just days before the stabbing, Shehorn had filed for a restraining order against Pasqual, accusing him of domestic violence, the paper added.

Last month, Shehorn took the stand with visible scars on her arm and neck to testify as a witness against Pasqual, according to a report by ABC7.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” she said through tears.

Shehorn’s friend, Christine White, reportedly ended up finding her.

“I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding,” White told Los Angeles Times in 2024.

After sustaining injuries to her throat, back, chest, and wrists, Shehorn reportedly underwent 14 hours of surgery, after which she spent several days in the intensive care unit.

Pasqual allegedly fled California after the attack, and was later arrested at the United States/Mexico border, the District Attorney’s Office said.