Trump may reside in the White House and his home may reside in Florida, but once a New Yorker, always a New Yorker, and come June 8, the president will return to his old stomping grounds to watch the New York Knicks go head-to-head with the San Antonio Spurs for game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Though the president’s plans could change, sources told the New York Post that Trump will be at Madison Square Garden on June 8, adding that a security walkthrough has already been conducted in preparation for his visit. Also in attendance will be Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“Trump previously said he planned to attend one of the NBA Finals games in New York, with Game 3 set for June 8, Game 4 on June 10 and a potential Game 6 on June 16,” noted the Post.

“The New York native also planned to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the Knicks secured their first Finals berth since 1999 by sweeping the Cavaliers in four games,” it added.

In May, Trump told the Post that he had been invited to the Eastern Conference Finals.

“I was invited to. I was going to go on Wednesday, but they closed it out very quickly. They’re great, and Jim Dolan’s a great guy — he’s, as you know, owns and in charge of Madison Square Garden. He’s having a good year,” Trump said.

“Boy, what a team! They win all their games. They really have some great players. I think I’ll be going to one of the games, yeah. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim, and I think it’s great. Great to see it. The Knicks have really, they’ve really suffered for years and they’re doing right now very well,” he added.

In 2025, Trump became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.