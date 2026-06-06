Pop Singer Doja Cat Calls Elon Musk a ‘Barrel Chested Ewok’ While Complaining About X Features

Singer and longtime Internet troll Doja Cat called billionaire Elon Musk a “barrel chested Ewok” when complaining about features on his social media platform X.

The Grammy winner issued her attack against Musk while demanding his platform reinstate the “audio post” feature, before calling him a “frog build looking bitch.”

“Hey Elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here,” she wrote. “Thanks, u frog build looking bitch. Barrel chested ewok u look like u eat sand.”

As noted by Variety, Doja Cat is most likely referring to “voice notes, or the audio post feature, which seemed to be discontinued on X sometime in early 2025, according to user posts complaining that the feature had been removed.”

Users still have the ability to send voice memos over DMs.

Doja Cat’s takedown on Musk comes several months after she advised celebrities to “shut the fuck up about politics.”

“This is a public service announcement,” she said in a video. “If you’re a celebrity, shut the fuck up.”

“Nobody wants to hear your fucking shit,” she added. “Be mysterious. Stop letting people in on your life. Have more mystique. The more they see of you, the less they’ll want.”