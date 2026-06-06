DC Comics Publishes Pride Month Issue with Trans ‘Wonder Woman’

DC Comics has announced the introduction of a transgender version of Wonder Woman for Pride Month.

The plot of the upcoming Justice League Dream Girls – A DC Pride Event #1 comic follows the company’s transgender character, Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, as she and several other characters enter into an alternate reality where Nia, not Diana Prince, had become Wonder Woman.

“The DC Pride priorities have always been to spotlight queer characters, serve as a launchpad for new, year-round DC storytelling, and celebrate our roster of incredible talent,” DC editor Andrea Shea said in a statement, according to Attitude.

“And in so many ways, 2026 is the culmination of the last five years – what we’ve always been building toward: a series of stories that take place in the heart of DC continuity and serve as the next chapters for some of our most beloved characters,” Shea added.

The character first appeared on TV in 2018 — but not in the comics. Transgender actor Nicole Maines first portrayed Dreamer on the CW’s Supergirl TV series that aired from 2015 to 2021. The character finally made the switch to comics in 2021 — also in a DC “Pride” event issue — after Supergirl was canceled.

The Dreamer character has powers of precognition through dreams and can astral project herself, as well as project energy pulses.

Along with comics writer Jadzia Axelrod, actor Maines also helped to write the Wonder Woman switch issue, according to reports.

The issue will hit stands on June 3.

DC has turned several of its top stars into queer characters over the last decade.

In 2023, DC issued a line of comics in which Alan Scott, who is the Green Lantern, turned out to be gay. But the comic flopped hard and sales were dismal.

The year before that, DC’s attempt to make Superman’s son, Jon Kent, into a randy bisexual character also flopped and was cancelled after only 18 issues.

DC has also pushed a list of their long-standing character into the LGBTQ+ theme, including Midnighter and Apollo, Batwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and the Tim Drake version of Robin.

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