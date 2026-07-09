Nolte: Iconic Television City May Be Sold as L.A. Production Hits All-Time Lows

In Democrat-run California and Los Angeles, movie and television production is so bad, the iconic Television City studio looks like it’s about to be sold.

“Lenders are moving in on studio complexes owned by Hackman Capital Partners, the biggest independent owner of soundstages in Los Angeles, as production levels in the region hover around all-time lows,” reports the far-left Hollywood Reporter.

“Filming for TV shows, long an anchor of shooting in the region, logged a decline of over 50 percent below the five-year average,” the report adds.

A lender consortium led by Deutsche Bank have kicked off the process of selling Television City, a storied lot in the central L.A. Fairfax Avenue corridor. They’re owed more than $357 million, according to a notice of default filed last month.

Anyone who’s lived in L.A. for any amount of time is familiar with the Television City studio. When I lived there, Bill Maher shot Real Time at Television City. The Price Is Right and Dancing with the Stars shot there. For all I know, they still do. So…

The idea that this landmark could go poof in a city and state run by Democrats is… well… not surprising at all.

Everything Democrats touch goes to shit.

Imagine how awful things must be in Los Angeles that people prefer to make their movies and TV shows elsewhere. Everyone who is anyone in the entertainment business lives in Los Angeles. But rather than commute to work, they leave home for weeks and even months at a time.

That’s how expensive it is — so expensive, it’s cheaper to ship everything and everyone hundreds of miles and then put everyone up at a hotel with a per diem.

Then there’s the weather.

The reason the entertainment industry decided to eventually settle in Southern California was the reliable climate. There’s very little rain. The sun almost always shines. There’s no winter.

That’s how awful Los Angeles has become under Democrat rule. Better to face unreliable weather than shoot in lousy L.A. with lousy roads, insane traffic, poopy sidewalks, criminals running free, and hyper-regulation.

Still, don’t look to me for sympathy. These people are getting everything they voted for. They refuse to vote for change. In the ongoing L.A. mayoral race, the people of Los Angeles didn’t even vote for more of the same, which would have been bad enough. By selecting an open communist to challenge sitting Democrat Mayor Karen Bass, they have voted to make things worse, which is what we’ve seen Democrats do in Chicago and New York.

No sympathy.

None.

Let it all burn.

Besides, watching California implode is a lot more entertaining than the shit being pumped out of Hollywood these days.