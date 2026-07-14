Disneyland Ranks as America’s Least Affordable Theme Park

Disneyland has been ranked as America’s least affordable theme park in a new review of the bang park goers can expect for their vacation bucks.

The new Theme Park Index by vacation rental website HomeToGo looked at the average costs for theme park vacations and found the so-called “Happiest Place On Earth” was the most expensive trip a family could make to a theme park in the U.S.A.

Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park sat at the bottom of the list coming in at an average per visitor cost of $331 per day. That cost only includes a hotel room, entrance ticket prices, and parking.

In fact, Disney properties made up six of the ten least affordable parks in the country.

The ten most unaffordable theme parks include (most expensive first):

Disney California Adventure Park, CA- $331.03 per visitor

Disneyland Park, CA- $331.91 per visitor

Disney’s Magic Kingdom, FL- $296.80 per visitor

Disney’s Animal Kingdom, FL- $271.80 per visitor

Universal Studios Hollywood, CA- $268.39 per visitor

Disney’s Hollywood Studios, FL- $257.16 per visitor

Disney’s Epcot, FL- $257.16 per visitor

Universal Studios Florida- $246.66 per visitor

Universal Islands of Adventure, FL- $246.6 per visitor

Knott’s Berry Farm, CA – $231.91 per visitor

This means that a family of four would have to shell out between $1,324 and $928 per day just to book a hotel room, park their car, and get into the parks for these top least affordable venues.

And These high-dollar costs do not even include airfare, food, car rental, and other expenses that visitors might need to include in their vacation budgets.

Disney’s costs have been soaring faster than most other parks, and many families have said they have been priced out of their abilities to pay.

While the Mouse House’s parks have been their one bright spot budget-wise being one of the few parts of the company not losing money, there have been warning signs that families are starting to balk at the costs. Last June, for instance, Disney saw some of its slowest attendance rates in a decade as prices soar. And last May a father’s video went viral exposing the extreme costs that just one day at the park cost him and his family.

The most affordable theme parks were listed as Quassy Amusement part on Connecticut, at just $76.43 per person per day, Fun Spot America Themepark in Orlando, Florida at $177.56, Arizona’s Castles N’ Coasters at $129.63, Wild Adventures in Georgia at $131.84, and Six Flags Frontier City in Oklahoma at $131.87 per person, per day.

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