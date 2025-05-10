Watch: Father of Five Spends Nearly $1,400 in One Day at Disney World

A father of five recently took his family to Disney World and spent nearly $1,400 for just one day of fun, demonstrating just how far from the common man the theme park has drifted in recent years.

The video from the father received over 7.7 million views on X and detailed the many high costs associated with one day at Disney World. After tickets, which cost a whopping $974, the Florida man spent $30 for all-day parking at the park, which put him over $1,000 before the day had even begun. Once in the park, the dad said that he almost paid $35 per person for a Lightning Lane pass, but he ultimately opted out after seeing the benefits would not exceed the cost. Per the New York Post:

Snacks also took a big bite out of the fam’s finances. After their first ride, they bought two water bottles and three ice creams, which set them back $29.50. Meanwhile, a pretzel for the kids and a beer for the dad cost another $19. The family also visited the souvenir store, where the father put the kibosh on his son’s request for a $44.99 lightsaber.

The family initially wanted to enjoy a sit-down lunch at the Brown Derby, but they opted for a more cost-effective lunch after learning the prices. They instead all each enjoyed a personal-sized pizza, a side and a small soft drink. Lunch came to $44.35.

Over at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge park, the dad dropped some more money on coca cola, snacks, water, and blue milk, spending a total of $101.29.

The day ended with a full-on dinner at Frontera Cocina, bringing the total price tag for the day to $1,391.91.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Disney executives have reportedly expressed worry behind closed doors that surging ticket prices could be alienating its core customer base – the middle-class.

“Executives at the Walt Disney Company are reportedly worried that soaring prices are alienating families from its theme parks, with internal surveys showing a decline in guests who are planning return visits to Walt Disney World and Disneyland,” the report said.

“The price of attending a Disney park has skyrocketed in recent years, with the typical price of a four-day stay inside the park rising by $1000 between 2019 and 2024, a new study conducted by The Wall Street Journal showed. The vast majority of that increase — nearly 80 percent — comes from new charges for services that were once free,” it added.

