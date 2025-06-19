Disney World Sees Noticeably Low June Attendance: ‘Slowest Junes on Record in the Past Decade’

Disney World has seen noticeably low attendance in June, with visitor numbers down and lack of crowds during usually high traffic times.

According to Disney Dining, the current June numbers reveal a stark contrast with previous summers, which could be a possible harbinger for trouble in the coming months.

Social media feedback painted a picture of low energy across the parks, starkly contrasting the vibrant atmosphere typically associated with Disney World during this season. Some users even remarked on the eeriness of encountering low crowds, urging discussions about what might be causing this downturn. The economic landscape is proving to be a significant hurdle for Disney World. Rising costs associated with vacations to Disney have been a repeated concern for families planning their outings. With admission prices climbing and the cost of lodging and dining ever-increasing, families are feeling the pinch in their budgets more than ever.

Central Florida has also seen particularly high temperatures this season, making the visit uncomfortable for potential tourists. It has been speculated that some Disney World fans may be waiting for cooler months like September or October to visit. The park has also faced challenges from competing attractions at parks like Epic Universe.

“The recently opened park has become a popular draw, capturing the interest of families looking for new experiences. Reports indicate that many families prioritize visits to this new venture instead of making their usual trips to Disney World, which is leading to significant attendance drops,” noted the outlet.

Touringplans.com, which tracks theme park traffic, also noted noticeable declines at Disney properties:

We’re now looking at one of the slowest Junes on record in the past decade. The only slower June was in 2021 during the pandemic (and, to be fair, in 2020 when the parks were still closed). If this trend holds, we’re going to have to rename Cool Kid Summer to Ghost Town Summer.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, Disney executives have reportedly expressed worry behind closed doors that surging ticket prices could be alienating its core customer base – the middle-class.

“Executives at the Walt Disney Company are reportedly worried that soaring prices are alienating families from its theme parks, with internal surveys showing a decline in guests who are planning return visits to Walt Disney World and Disneyland,” the report said.

“The price of attending a Disney park has skyrocketed in recent years, with the typical price of a four-day stay inside the park rising by $1000 between 2019 and 2024, a new study conducted by The Wall Street Journal showed. The vast majority of that increase — nearly 80 percent — comes from new charges for services that were once free,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.