‘The Odyssey’ Cast Mercilessly Mocked Over Rap Summarizing the Film: ‘Unbelievable Levels of Cringe’

The cast of the 2026 film, The Odyssey, are being mercilessly mocked on social media over their bizarre rap summarizing the movie in one minute. “Unbelievable Levels of Cringe,” one X user said. “Please make it stop.”

In the video, actors Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong’o recap the story of The Odyssey in a cringe-packed one minute.

The footage, which aired during Wednesday’s episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was then ruthlessly mocked on social media.

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“Homer is rolling in his grave regretting ever have written this book,” one viewer wrote in the comment section of The Tonight Show‘s video on YouTube.

“Second hand embarrassment watching that,” another wrote.

“We used to do something like that in 4th grade with the states and their capitals. That’s some real 4th grade production work there,” a third commented.

“They made a rap to promote The Odyssey. Yes this is real. Yes it is horrendous,” another social media user declared, sharing the video on X.

“America, I regret to inform you the theater kids are at it again,” podcaster Benny Johnson chimed in, adding, “These Hollyweird stars recorded a RAP VIDEO to promote The Odyssey. Unbelievable levels of cringe here. Please just make it stop.”

“This has got to be the most annoying and cringe promotion of a movie I’ve ever seen,’ another X user echoed.

“Omg! You know Hollywood is DYING if they are using this to promote. Lolololololololo this is soooooooooo bad,” another laughed.

“This makes me NOT to want to watch The Odyssey even more,” another disclosed.

Another X user remarked, “Everything I’ve heard about this Odyssey movie has been against my will,” while another wrote, “Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse.”

“I really can’t believe it’s a serious thing, I swear, I watched crap movies in my life, but this is beyond crap,” another asserted, adding, “I started with despise, now my feeling is pity. So miserable!!”

“I want my life back before all of this happened,” another proclaimed.

“At this point it’s just one big humiliation ritual,” another X user commented of Hollywood.

“Guys, stop,” another advised. “I’ve already decided not to see it.”