Nolte: Trump-hating ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Self-sabotaged His Box Office Bomb ‘Motor City’

Alan Ritchson, the far-left Reacher star who used the promotion tour for Motor City to falsely accuse President Donald Trump of raping 13-year-olds, faced humiliating rejection over the weekend when his movie collapsed at the box office.

Although released in 1,600 theaters, Motor City grossed a pathetic $1.6 million in its debut. Its per-screen average was a laughable $1,015, placing it 18th in the per-screen-average derby.

Here’s the best news: Motor City’s production budget alone was $30 million.

Do you want to know what a narcissistic retard Alan Ritchson is…? Read on…

Here’s the Grokipedia synopsis of Motor City:

Set in 1977 Detroit, the story follows John Miller, a working-class romantic played by Alan Ritchson, who falls in love with Sophia (Shailene Woodley), the girlfriend of a ruthless gangster, leading to him being framed for a crime and imprisoned for years. Upon escaping, Miller embarks on a mission of revenge against the gangster (Ben Foster) and his associates… The film is notable for its nearly dialogue-free structure, relying instead on kinetic visuals, operatic violence, and a propulsive soundtrack featuring 1970s needle drops[.]

Who was the movie made for?

Who is the audience for gritty movies about a wronged man “on a mission of revenge” that features “operatic violence?”

Do the middle-aged, left-wing white women with purple hair, nose rings, and too many tattoos flock to revenge movies? No.

Do the pudgy cucks who date left-wing white women with purple hair, nose rings, and too many tattoos flock to revenge movies? No.

Do effete, latte drinkers who dress up like Lance Armstrong to ride their bikes a half mile to the library flock to revenge movies? No.

No, but what do all these people have in common? They hate Trump.

Now, think about who does flock to this very kind revenge movie… We all know who… Normal guys like me, and who did most Normal People vote for? Trump.

Thirty million dollars on the line and this self-important asshole runs around deliberately alienating the very customers needed to make everyone’s money back.

This is how broken the world of entertainment is. There’s no class, there’s no dignity, there’s no one even pretending to respect the audience. What Alan Ritchson did is no different from Bill Gates running around attacking people who use computers as racist; no different from Ronald McDonald doing a PETA ad.

This idiot and the people behind it made a movie aimed at a specific demographic and then used the promotional tour to attack that demographic.

Someone help me to make sense of that.

These people are so sheltered, so bubbleb, so coddled, privileged, and insulated; there are no consequences for insulting the specific group of customers you need to put a $30 million movie across.

Did this idiot Ritchson believe this approach would convince the NPR crowd to run out and see his movie? Other than hubris, there is nothing to base that on. Ritchson is also undermining his bread and butter, the series Reacher, which streams on Amazon Prime. He’s so ugly, hateful, dishonest, and cruel in real life that it breaks the spell of his Jack Reacher character, who is the exact opposite of those things.

Audience goodwill is the whole ballgame.

AI is coming, y’all. Pretty soon, Normal People will sit in their bedrooms making movies like Motor City for peanuts and Alan Ritchson will sit in his mansion wondering where all the jobs have gone.