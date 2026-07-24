‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Calls Trump ‘F**king Rapist’ in Epstein Files Tirade

Actor Alan Ritchson, star of the Amazon Prime show Reacher, accused President Donald Trump of concealing the Epstein Files while saying that he’s “all up into 13 year olds.”

Ritchson expressed his thoughts during an interview with podcaster Josh Horwitz.

“People, I think, are a little afraid of me because they’re like he’s a loose canon, and I am not. I’m just saying the shit that everybody should say if they give a shit about humanity everybody else should feel like I feel about the way things are and the abuses that are happening everywhere,” he said.

It was then that Ritchson expressed outrage over the “the fucking Epstein files.”

“Where are they? It’s a fucking law bitch show it. You fucking pedophiles,” he said. “I shouldn’t say fuck because I’m a Christian … This is my fucking politics, dude. I would fucking railroad these fuckers.”

Ritchson added that he would “get those Epstein Files out in two seconds,” suggesting that President Trump has been protecting names.

“I don’t care what room they’re in. Bitch, move,” he said. “Give me the fucking manilla envelope. Don’t you want to see what’s in there so that we can hold people accountable. These fucking rapists. That bitch has the keys to the nuclear codes. He’s like all up into 13 year olds. Like, dude, what? Go to jail.”