‘Matrix’ Director Lilly Wachowski Accuses ‘Harry Potter’ Fans of ‘Supporting Trans Genocide,’ Praises ‘Ally’ Christopher Nolan

Transgender filmmaker Lilly Wachowski called SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling “literal Nazis” and accused Harry Potter fans of “supporting trans genocide.”

“These people are Nazis. They’re literal Nazis,” Wachowski told Variety, before spreading a since-debunked claim that Musk did a Nazi salute, falsely stating, “He did a full-blown Sieg Heil on a national stage.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the claim that Musk did a Nazi salute during a Trump event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., last year while celebrating President Donald Trump’s second inauguration is false.

“I think that the global community needs to firewall the U.S. from their populaces in a way because this country has allowed Nazi propaganda to proliferate at such a degree that it has become dangerous to the global population,” the trans filmmaker continued in his diatribe.

Wachowski then bizarrely went on to accuse Harry Potter fans of “supporting trans genocide,” saying, “J.K. Rowling funds trans genocide, full stop. So, if you support Harry Potter, you’re supporting trans genocide.”

“The money that goes into you enjoying these products, a portion of that money goes to J.K. Rowling and that money goes into her funding anti-trans legislation all over the world,” he added.

After being praised by Variety for tweeting “Fuck both of you” at Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump for talking about taking “the red pill,” Wachowski — a co-creator The Matrix — claimed conservatives are “co-opting a message” from the film when they reference the red pill in political contexts.

“I can’t sit in a room and explain the movie to every single person who watches it,” Wachowski pontificated. “Even if I did sit in a room with Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump — yikes — it doesn’t matter. They’re not misunderstanding the film; they’re co-opting a message.”

The trans producer then compared Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump to “fascists.”

“And that’s what fascists do: They co-opt the messages of progressives and use it to their benefit to confuse and obfuscate what is going on and the intention of their ideology,” he said. “They do it with everything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wachowski lauded director Christopher Nolan for casting trans actor Elliot Page in The Odyssey, saying, “That right there is the definition of allyship,” before complaining about nobody else seeming to be “following suit in the industry.”

“There are people out there who have the power to cast trans actors, but what the fuck are they doing?” the trans filmmaker demanded.

After being asked if he is working on any projects that he is “particularly excited about,” Wachowski mentioned collaborating with actor Abigail Thorn for a story called “Billionaire Killers,” set in a post-apocalyptic world “where all these billionaires are in these bunkers and they’ve got to dig ’em out.”