Nolte: Jon Stewart Signs up for Two More Years of ‘Daily Show’ Failure

Aging former comedian Jon Stewart has signed up for two more years of failure with The Daily Show.

But-but-but I was told Stewart’s new boss David Ellison was a MAGA-fascist who would immediately silence all opposition ot Orange Man Bad.

Maybe Ellison is playing chess here. Maybe he knows that a 63-year-old man making funny faces and spewing Democrat talking points through a funny voice on a TV show that practically no one watches looks so sad and desperate that it makes the entire Democrat party look sad and desperate.

“Jon Stewart is staying with The Daily Show through the next White House race,” reports The Hill. “Comedy Central announced Monday that Stewart will extend his once-a-week hosting duties through December 2028.”

“Jon Stewart is a generational talent and The Daily Show continues to be one of the most influential franchises on television and a cornerstone of Comedy Central,” said Skydance TV’s co-chair and chief content officer George Cheeks. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Jon and his award-winning news team.”

After 16 years, Stewart stepped away from The Daily Show in 2015 and proceeded to fail at everything he touched. In 2024, he came crawling back.

But the magic is gone.

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Throughout his first tenure, the entertainment and political media couldn’t get enough of Jon Stewart. His clips were everywhere. You remember, don’t you…? How he ANNIHILATED! DESTROYED! WRECKED! BLASTED! every one in his path to the right of Josef Stalin…?

It was all fake. Maybe a million people watched The Daily Show. Reruns of old sitcoms earned better ratings. But Stewart knew how to play the game. By attacking the Republicans our corrupt corporate media most hated, he knew the media would blow him up into something he wasn’t — a national phenom.

Well, even those days are over. I can’t remember the last time I came across a Jon Stewart clip.

And here we are, in the final weeks before a hotly contested midterm election, and The Daily Show barely averages a million viewers while, over the same Fox News Stewart has spent all of his Daily Show career trashing, Greg Gutfeld averages 2.63 million viewers. Tee hee.

The only thing keeping Stewart on the air is left-wing affirmative action. It’s certainly not merit-based, based on advertising revenue driven by ratings.

Stewart is a puppet for the establishment. He only says the things he is given permission to say. Those funny faces and voices are to cover up the fact that he’s not very funny. To be funny, humor must be based on something close to the truth. Stewart is too much of an ideologue to go near the truth.