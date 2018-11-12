L.A. County Fire Chief Blames Woolsey Fire on ‘Extreme Climate Change’

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby on Monday appeared to blame climate change for the deadly Woolsey fire in Southern California and pushed back against President Donald Trump’s criticism of state officials, who he claimed were responsible for the fast-spreading blaze.

LA Co. fire chief on President Trump's tweet blaming only "forest management" for Calif. wildfires: "We're in extreme climate change right now … I personally find that statement unsatisfactory, and it's very hurtful for all first responders"

“I don’t really want to politize our efforts right now,” Osby told reporters when asked about President Trump blaming the fire on “gross” mismanagement. “I can just tell you that we’re in extreme climate change right now. We don’t control the climate.”

“We’re doing all we can to prevent incidents and save lives,” the official continued. “I personally find that statement unsatisfactory, and it’s very hurtful for all the first responders that are putting their lives on the line to protect lives and property.”

While in France to commemorate the anniversary of World War I, President Trump responded to reports of thousands of acres scorched and nine deaths due to the three wildfires. “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor,” the president tweeted.

President Trump threatened he would revoke federal funding for California unless the fires were quickly extinguished. “Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!” he added.

