Menu
STORE
STORE
TRENDING:

Trump Calls Jerry Brown to Offer Support Against California Wildfires

Jerry Brown (Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty)
Fred Dufour / AFP / Getty

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that he had called California Governor Jerry Brown to offer his support in the battle against the ongoing California wildfires — the most destructive in the state’s history.

As of Wednesday, the Camp Fire (135,000 acres, 35% contained) in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire (97,620 acres, 47% contained) in Southern California had killed 50 people and destroyed thousands of structures.

Trump has gone out of his way to offer support — including emergency aid — to California after tweeting Saturday morning that poor forestry management was to blame. (Gov. Brown advanced his own pet theory: climate change.)

As of this writing, Gov. Brown has not commented publicly on their conversation. Brown and Trump have been at odds since the 2016 campaign, though Brown applauded the president’s plans for infrastructure spending last year.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.