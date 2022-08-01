PHOTOS: Large McKinney Fire Near California-Oregon Border Explodes to 55,000 Acres

A large blaze called the McKinney Fire has erupted near the California-Oregon border, and has reached over 55,000 acres, with 0% containment, according to authorities.

Cal Fire reports that the blaze began on Friday, south of the Klamath River, and within 72 hours had burned a large area, entirely within Siskiyou County. Conditions in the mountains have been very dry, owing to a severe drought that has now lasted three years. The fire’s spread was aided by strong winds as well.

The fire is the largest currently burning in California; other blazes near Yosemite National Park received more publicity but were swiftly contained after strenuous efforts by firefighters.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday:

The McKinney Fire, in a Klamath Mountains subrange west of Yreka, raced across 20,000 acres overnight Saturday and had devoured 52,498 acres as of Sunday evening, the largest fire now burning in California, state and federal fire agencies said. Crews had wrestled containment to 1%, but that was back down to 0% Sunday as flames charged uphill through tall grass, thick brush and dry timber. Several homes along Highway 96 near the Klamath River were destroyed, although the dangerous conditions prevented a full assessment of damage, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. About 400 structures were threatened as of Sunday, a number that authorities said could grow. About 3,000 people were under evacuation orders as of Sunday night, county emergency operations officials said.

The fire has spread despite local rainfall, because thunderstorms are bringing high winds and lightning that ignites more fires.

Two bodies were found on Sunday inside a burned-out vehicle in a residential driveway, the Sacramento Bee notes. They are the first known deaths in the McKinney Fire.

The cause of the McKinney Fire remains undetermined.

