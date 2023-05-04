Human Remains Found in Two Crocodiles After Fisherman’s Disappearance

A search and rescue operation for an Australian fisherman was called off after authorities found human remains in two crocodiles spotted upstream from were he was last seen.

The 65-year-old was reported missing last Saturday, April 29 at around 3:30 pm, according to Queensland Police News.

Kevin Darmody — the owner of the Peninsula Hotel in Laura, Queensland — was last seen by friends fishing on the Kennedy River at Rinyirru National Park, the New York Post reported. Authorities commenced search and rescue efforts with the aid of a Rescue 510 Helicopter which was deployed in the search.

On Monday, authorities shot and killed two crocodiles one measuring 13.5 feet in length and one at 9.2 feet. The Post reports that the officers sliced the gators open on the spot.

Detective Acting Inspector Jason Chetham had told CNN Affiliate 9 News someone nearby had heard a loud noise at the time of Darmody’s disappearance. Chetham said it is possible Darmody was dragged into the water. His flip-flops were found washed up on the riverbank.

“It’s a national park and there are wild animals up there, wild crocodiles,” he said.

The Queensland government’s “Crocodile Management Plan” says crocodiles will feed on any animal they can overpower. They use their advanced sense of smell to find prey and usually wait at the water’s edge and then ambush their target.

The Department of Environment and Science dubs the National Park “Croc Country” and urges visitors to be cautious as crocodiles can be found in the rivers, creeks, swamps, wetlands in the park. If there is a body of water, chances are there is a crocodile somewhere near. Crocodiles are predatory animals and will attack humans.

The Queensland government recorded eight fatal attacks and 17 non-fatal attacks between 1985 to 2016.

While the DES will continually set traps to help control the population, they have found other crocodiles will move in, CBS News reports.