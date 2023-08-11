Hawaii Devastation: Locals Jumped into the Ocean to Escape the Blaze

Locals reportedly jumped into the ocean to escape the blaze that engulfed Hawaii’s Maui island, which has now claimed the lives of at least 55 people.
An emergency room doctor who assisted victims of the wildfires that devastated the coastal town of Lahaina recounted some of the intense stories of escape from the flames. The fire spread quickly, leaving many with no choice but to flee to the ocean for survival.
“That whole front street and that whole area just burned down, and people ran into the water; they were jumping into the ocean; they were paddling out to sea,” Dr. Reza Danesh said during a Friday appearance on TODAY.
“This one girl said she held on to like some metal rod or something in the middle, like 30 yards out, for like seven hours until she was able to come back in,” he explained.
“Her friend was hanging on with her, and her friend didn’t survive. Kind of like a ‘Titanic’ story,” he said, describing the scene, responding to the fires.
Fourteen people who escaped to the ocean were rescued, according to authorities.
VIDEO — Aerial Footage, Before & After Pictures Show Devastating Hawaii Wildfire
“I started getting text messages from some of the EMS people, paramedics, and firefighters that there’s bodies on the ground, like lots. And that was kind of disturbing. It was just kind of surreal,” he said, describing what he saw when he arrived on the scene with his mobile unit.
“I could see trees burning, I could feel the smoke, I could feel the heat,” he said. “It was basically like another pandemic, to explain it. It was a ghost town, very apocalyptic.”
Dr. Reza Danesh, an emergency room doctor who jumped into action to treat survivors of the devastating wildfire in Hawaii, shares what he encountered, what patients are most in need of and the challenges the community is facing. pic.twitter.com/8PQ8LzzamU
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 11, 2023
“It’s going to take a great deal of time to recover from this, but we have the support from every level of government, especially given President Biden’s approval of our disaster declaration request today,” he added, sharing shocking images from the island.
What we saw today was likely the largest natural disaster in Hawai‘i state history. pic.twitter.com/63Wh77QEhY
— Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) August 11, 2023
It will be a tremendous effort, but we will come together as a community and begin working toward rebuilding from this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/pSeTfhByym
— Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) August 11, 2023
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) also shared images on his social media, including a video of the historic Banyan Tree in Lahaina, standing but smoldering at the base.
“Just about the only thing left, other than the Lighthouse,” he said.
Banyan Tree in Lahaina smoldering at the base, but still standing. Just about the only thing left, other than the Lighthouse. pic.twitter.com/t0lGeOwY2H
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 10, 2023
About 80 percent of the historic town of Lahaina has been destroyed as a result of the fires, according to the governor.
VIDEO — Hawaii Governor Witnesses Devastation in Lahaina: “Tragically Gone”
