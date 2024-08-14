German politicians have pointed the finger at Russia after two military bases in the country had suspected incursion incidents overnight, with base drinking water apparently targeted.

A German army air base was placed on lockdown for several hours after water testing detected “abnormal values” in the on-base drinking water, and a man-sized hole was discovered in the fence surrounding the facility’s water plant. A second base, a NATO airbase hosted in Germany was pulled into the incident when there was a foiled attempt to gain entry overnight.

The attempts on both bases are being treated as linked acts of sabotage by some German politicians, and condemnation of the Russian Federation was swift. German broadsheet newspaper Die Welt states the centirst-liberal politician Marcus Faber, who is the chairman of the German Parliament’s Defence Committee, had said: “Due to the proximity in time of the incidents in the two barracks, one can assume that a hostile actor wants to demonstrate its sabotage capabilities here”.

The obvious culprit in water tampering is Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said. The paper further cited left-green politician Konstantin von Notz who hit similar notes in his remarks, saying Russian involvement is the “concrete working hypothesis”. He asserted: “Nobody should doubt today that something like this is possible and that Russia has the ruthlessness to carry out such actions.”

The Cologne airbase of the German military is adjacent to the civilian Cologne airport and employees around five-and-a-half thousand people, military and civilian. A spokesman said: “As the drinking water system was showing unusual values, the drinking water supply in the barracks was cut off”, a memo was circulated ordering staff at the base not to drink the tap water in any circumstance.

The base was searched and no intruder was found, but a man-sized hole was discovered in the fence surrounding the base’s drinking water plant on Wednesday morning. Counter-intelligence and political crime police are assisting in the investigation.

Troops have been issued with bottled water, further tests are ongoing, and the base is now out of lockdown.

Russian Spies Who Planned to Destroy Army Trains Convicted in Poland https://t.co/dzS6b7uAHn — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 21, 2023

The second incident was at Geilenkirchen, a NATO airbase. While NATO is generally an alliance of cooperating partner nations, one of the only military capabilities that NATO itself as an organisation has is a squadron of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACs) planes, which are based out of Geilenkirchen.

On Wednesday, it had been reported that Geilenkirchen was also under lockdown due to an intruder alert and water sabotage concern, but a NATO spokesman clarified this was incorrect. An intruder had been prevented from entering the base, and due to the close proximity in time to the Cologne incident the water was also tested as a precaution, but no issues were detected.

No injuries over tainted water have yet been made public and the defence ministry has refused to comment. Nevertheless, German Army Command went ahead and said in their statement: “We wish Bundeswehr members who may have been injured in connection with the incident a speedy and full recovery”, reports Die Zeit.

The airbase incidents are the latest in a long chain of acts, or attempted acts, of sabotage across Europe attributed to Russian-directed agents. As reported in May when a top British spy warned of more Russian attacks to come against the West: