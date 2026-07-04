King Charles III wrote to President Donald Trump to celebrate the “momentous occasion” of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and hailed its many achievements since declaring Independence from Britain in 1776.

King Charles, the great-great-great-great-grandson of George III, the British monarch during the time of the American Revolution, expressed his and his wife Camilla’s “warmest congratulations” to President Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and its separation from its former colonial rulers in Britain.

“This year marks a truly historic milestone and a moment of great celebration for Americans everywhere. It offers an opportunity to pause and reflect on the remarkable journey of the United States over the past two and a half centuries, and to honour all that has been achieved since 1776,” Charles wrote.

The King noted that the special relationship between the UK and the U.S. is one of “extraordinary evolution,” overcoming the initial conflict of the Revolutionary War to “forging one of the closest and most productive alliances the world has seen.”

“Across defence and security, trade and investment, science, research, education, culture and the arts, the ties between the United Kingdom and the United States are unique and far-reaching. Together, we face the challenges of today, and the opportunities of tomorrow. As I said in my address to the joint Houses of Congress, our shared roots run deep, and they are still vital,” Charles remarked.

The monarch said he is “greatly encouraged” by the bonds between America and Britain as countries, as well as the “many connections between our peoples,” which he said he personally witnessed during a tour of the United States earlier this year to mark the 250th anniversary.

“Through centuries of shared challenge and achievement, our nations have built a relationship founded on friendship, trust and a belief in liberty, the rule of law and the dignity of all people,” the King said.

King Charles said that he had “no doubt” that the U.S. and UK will continue to defend their shared values over the next 250 years, saying that he holds a “deep appreciation of our shared responsibility to protect the natural world, knowing the decisions we take today will determine whether our critical natural systems will not just maintain the harmony and essential diversity of Nature, but also continue to provide the foundation for our prosperity and our national security for both present and future generations.”

“The connection between our peoples is one that I trust will only grow stronger with time. As you mark this momentous occasion, my wife and I send our warmest good wishes to you and to the people of the United States of America, today and in the years ahead,” Charles concluded.

King Charles was widely celebrated during his trip to the U.S. in April, which came amid a breakdown in relations between the Trump administration and the government of left-wing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is now set to resign.

Acting as Britain’s top diplomat, Charles was credited with affirming the “special relationship” between the two countries, reminding America of its Anglo heritage and of the “eternal” bonds that will outlast the day’s political disputes.

President Trump relayed similar sentiments during the Royal visit, saying that America got its “moral courage” from its British forebearers.

“For nearly two centuries before the Revolution, this land was settled and forged by men and women who bore in their souls the blood and noble spirit of the British. Here on a wild and untamed continent they set loose the ancient English love of liberty and Great Britain’s distinctive sense of glory, destiny and pride… the American patriots who pledged their lives to Independence in 1776 were the heirs to this majestic inheritance,” Trump said in a White House address alongside King Charles.

“Their veins ran with Anglo-Saxon courage, their hearts beat with English faith in standing firm for what is right, good, and true. In recent years we have often heard it said that America is merely an idea, but the cause of freedom did not simply appear as an intellectual invention of 1776. The American founding was the culmination of hundreds of years of thoughts, struggles, sweat, blood, and sacrifice on both sides of the Atlantic,” the President said.

“Fate drew a long arc from the meadow at Runnymede to the streets of Philadelphia that ran through the lives of people born and bred on the British code that no man should be denied either justice or rights. American patriots today can sing ‘My Country, Tis of Three, Sweet Land of Liberty’ only because our Colonial ancestors first sang ‘God Save the King’.”