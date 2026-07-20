The United States broadened the scale and scope of its strikes against Iran on Monday, hitting a variety of targets including military bases, air defense systems and a city hosting a nuclear power plant.

The ninth consecutive night of U.S. strikes came on the back of the totalitarian Islamic regime delivering attacks in the region with strikes in Syria, Jordan and Kuwait overnight.

AFP reports in Bushehr, home to the country’s only operational civilian nuclear power plant, governor Mohammad Mozaffari told state news agency IRNA: “A few minutes ago, several locations in Bushehr city were hit by American enemy’s projectiles.”

In East Azerbaijan province in the north, the head of the local crisis management unit Majid Farshi told IRNA that “one person was martyred and several others injured” in an attack there.

Despite the latest attacks, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said diplomatic exchanges with the United States via mediators were ongoing, the AFP report notes.

Meanwhile in the contested waters of the Hormuz strait, sailors abandoned a vessel set on fire in an attack, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

“The vessel was struck by an unknown projectile. The crew safely abandoned the vessel and have been recovered by a tug boat. The fire has not been extinguished and the vessel is currently adrift,” UKMTO said.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump said Sunday the U.S. had earlier struck Iran “very hard” in honor of three American servicemembers killed in recent days.

That came as U.S. Central Command confirmed it had successfully completed a ninth consecutive evening of strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure and its ability to attack commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

AFP contributed to this report