Iowa Couple Adopts Nine Kids, Making Them a Family of Fourteen

A couple in Sioux City, Iowa, recently shared the story of how adoption made them a family of 14.

When Brian and Kendra Howe learned that a little girl at their church needed a place to call home, they knew their lives were about to change in a big way, according to KTIV.

“Brian and I on the way back from church, we both looked at each other and said we have to do something,” said Kendra, who was already a mom to three kids of her own.

“The next Monday morning we were on the phone with the Department of Human Services and making arrangements for whatever it would be, to be our next step,” her husband stated. “And that’s where our journey began.”

November was named National Adoption Month by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), according to the agency’s website.

“National Adoption Month is an initiative of the Children’s Bureau with a goal to increase national awareness and bring attention to the need for permanent families for children and youth in the U.S. foster care system,” the website stated.

Brian said after their first adoption took place, they kept going because there were children out there who needed them.

“After that, things kept rolling and rolling. And we have adopted nine children from the foster care system, many of which are in the special needs categories.”

The couple said they will leave it up to their kids to let them know when they should stop.

“God is just laying it on our hearts to continue now. And we are in the process of renewing our foster license so that we can get back into fostering and adopting children,” Brian noted.

Colin, one of their oldest sons, said he loved watching the lives of each child change for the better as they were welcomed into the family.

“It was like just another person that I could play with. Like a younger kid. So that was pretty cool.”

October 31, a proclamation was issued by President Trump to mark the beginning of National Adoption Month.

The proclamation read:

This month, we also reaffirm our commitment to our Nation’s most vulnerable and valuable resource — our children, especially those at greatest risk of neglect. Thousands of older youth in the foster care system desperately need the ongoing guidance and support of a nurturing family. During this annual observance of National Adoption Month, we acknowledge that every child — born and unborn — is uniquely gifted by their Creator and endowed with both potential and immeasurable value. We recognize the loving and devoted individuals who are part of God’s plan for every child by taking on the role of a parent through adoption.

Kendra said even though nine of her children are not her biological kids, that does not mean they are not family.

“There is no distinction. Why place a label on a child? They don’t place a label on me. You know, I’m not their adoptive mom, I’m their mom,” she concluded.