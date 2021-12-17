Lutheran Church Hosts Drag Queen Sunday Service to ‘Reflect on Joy’

A seminarian at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Logan Square in Chicago led children in a service last Sunday dressed in drag “to reflect on a joy that overflows so abundantly,” the church announced on Facebook.

The church said it is joining “a growing ecumenical movement of congregations throughout North America in keeping an expanded Advent season.”

“In these seven weeks, we’ll be focusing on those practices, beliefs, and experiences that CULTIVATE AUTHENTIC JOY,” the Facebook post continued.

Apparently, preaching in drag is a way for seminarian Aaron Musser “to reflect on a joy that overflows so abundantly, it can’t help but make itself known.”

“Today we invite you to wear garments/accessories that make you feel 100%, like the best version of yourself!” St. Luke’s added.

Musser himself appears to have written another post that states the church might have “a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent,” reported Reformationcharlotte.org.

“It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be, because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful,” he added. “It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years.”

Musser continued:

And I decided instead of telling you, “this is how I want you to be joyful,” as we prepare for this dress rehearsal, I figured I would instead put on a dress as so many who have inspired me have done. I decided to follow their example, showing that liberation from oppressive laws clears a path for joy.

“But allowing yourself to feel joy can be scary,” he asserted. “I wasn’t sure how the outside world would handle me when they saw me this morning. Joy is difficult to feel, it’s vulnerable. But isn’t it so beautiful?”