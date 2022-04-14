ROME — The Catholic bishops of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro have urged “special attention so that climatic events do not continue to cause disasters and suffering” in a preparatory document for next October’s national elections.

“The promotion of quality public education and the fight against violence are also priorities,” the bishops declare. “It is necessary to build a state project, deeply linked to the Brazilian nation, which is not interrupted by the succession of governments.”

In their message, the bishops underscore that the Church does not identify with any political party or ideology, but that all Christians, including pastors, are called to build a better world.

“In an authentic secular state it is legitimate for entities and groups to have and explain their criteria of discernment in view of the choice of the vote,” the bishops assert. “The Church also has the right and the duty to do so, and she does it starting from the Gospel and the social doctrine.”

Among other voting criteria to be considered, the bishops urge Catholics and people of good will to identify candidates who have a clear commitment to the principles of the common good, the dignity of the human person, and the integral defense of life from conception to natural death.

Any worthwhile candidate must respect and promote democracy and human and social rights, the protection of the environment, integral human development, and the fight against corruption, they note.

The bishops also warn against the danger of divisions and polarizations in families, parishes, communities, pastoral circles, and among friends due to an overemphasis on political identity.

Instead, what is needed is “a healthy climate of communication and exchange of information,” the bishops declare, which also favor harmony and respect for different opinions.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome