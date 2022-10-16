Bishop of Kyiv Says Russian Attacks on Civilians Are ‘Terrorism’

ROME — Kyiv’s Catholic Bishop, Vitaliy Krivitskiy, told Italian television this week that Russia’s war on Ukraine has descended into terrorism with the direct targeting of the civilian population.

“We must expect a new kind of war against the civilian population. At this moment I see no glimmers of peace,” Bishop Krivitskiy told TV2000 in an October 14 news broadcast.

“When an aggressor attacks civilians,” the bishop continued, “when he tries to destroy essential infrastructure such as electricity by hitting hospitals – let’s think only of neonatal departments – what can you call it if not terrorism?”

Krivitskiy made specific reference to last Monday’s Russian missile attack, noting that “not only military targets but also civilian targets are being hit.”

“With respect to this type of aggression, we can do nothing,” he said. “We are facing winter and this worries us, perhaps we should expect a new kind of war against civilians.”

“Dialogue would have been easier in the first days of the war, in the first month,” he said in conclusion. “Pope Francis recently asked Putin to put down his weapons on the one hand, and Zelensky on the other to be open to serious peace proposals. But I don’t see that happening now.”

