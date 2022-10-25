Kim Kardashian Speaks out Against Ex Kanye’s Antisemitism, as Does Gigi Hadid

Kim Kardashian spoke out against ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic tirades on Monday, one of several celebrities to express solidarity with the Jewish people.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid came under fire for sharing a post by comedienne Amy Schumer, who wrote: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people. Do you know what the Jewish people are afraid [antisemitism] will lead to?

“One in two people don’t know the Holocaust happened. Stand up.”

But Hadid’s move backfired, with many outraged commenters calling her out for having the audacity to condemn antisemitism when she herself has written countless antisemitic posts.

“No Gigi Hadid, you most certainly do not support your Jewish friends,” the StopAntisemitism non profit said, and went on to accuse Hadid of denying “the Jewish right to self-determination,” helping to “propagate lies and hatred against the Jewish nation” and magnifying “antisemitic voices to the millions that follow you.”

No Gigi Hadid, you most certainly do NOT support your Jewish friends. You do however:

1. Help deny the Jewish right to self determination (i.e. Zionism)

2. Help propagate lies & hatred against the Jewish nation

3. Magnify antisemitic voices to the millions that follow you pic.twitter.com/6IoAgAoY3D — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 24, 2022

Vogue Magazine and its editor Anna Wintour joined Balenciaga, the CAA talent agency, and Jonny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez in severing ties with the rapper.

Adidas, however, is still keeping mum despite several calls to drop its $1.5 billion partnership deal with West, including from the Anti-Defamation League.

“The thing about it being Adidas is like, I can literally say antisemitic s*** and they cannot drop me,” West bragged last week.

"Kanye is right about the Jews" – white supremacist group 'Goyim Defense League' headed up by Jon Minadeo II dropped vile banner on the busy 110 highway in Los Angeles today. Minadeo is a well known neo-Nazi that was recently arrested while visiting Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/BCQqRHTpr7 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2022

Adidas’s trade marketing director, Sarah Camhi, even came out against the company, saying the company has remained quiet internally as well.

“Coming off of the Adidas global week of inclusion, I am feeling anything but included,” Camhi, who is Jewish, wrote on Instagram. “As a member of the Jewish community, I can no longer stay silent on behalf of the brand that employs me. Not saying anything, is saying everything.”

“We have dropped Adidas athletes for using steroids and being difficult to work with but are unwilling to denounce hate speech, the perpetuation of dangerous stereotypes and blatant racism by one of our top brand partners,” Camhi wrote. She added: “Until Adidas takes a stand, I will not stand with Adidas.”