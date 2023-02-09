Franklin Graham Prays ‘Biden’s Eyes Will Be Opened’ to Evil of Abortion

Celebrated Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham criticized President Joe Biden’s aggressive promotion of abortion Wednesday, praying that God open his eyes to the truth.

Rev. Graham told his 10 million Facebook fans he had watched President Biden’s State of the Union address this week, noting that it “included a lot of areas that I personally disagree with.”

In particular, Biden “urged Congress to pass a bill enshrining Roe v. Wade into law, Graham observed, adding that “I am so thankful for the Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — because it was wrong.”

“My prayer is that one day President Biden’s eyes will be opened and he will see what abortion really is and realize the judgment that faces a nation that murders its children,” Graham declared.

Pro-abortion Biden receives cold shoulder from Catholic lay group. https://t.co/EXoxPwyL8Q — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 4, 2020

In his State of the Union address, Biden exhorted Congress to codify Roe v. Wade while attacking those who try to restrict abortion.

“Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose,” Biden stated.

“The Vice President and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy,” he said. “But already, more than a dozen states are enforcing extreme abortion bans.”

“Make no mistake; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it,” he pledged.

