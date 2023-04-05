Franklin Graham: Donald Trump Is Innocent Until ‘Proven Guilty’

Celebrated evangelist Franklin Graham has denounced the blatant political partisanship behind New York’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

“Under our nation’s Constitution, you and I are innocent of a crime unless and until we are proven guilty,” Rev. Graham reminded his 10 million Facebook followers in a post late Tuesday.

“This fundamental right applies to every American—from the immigrant who becomes a newly naturalized citizen, to those who have served in the highest office of the land,” he added. “And our process of justice is intended to operate independent of partisan political calculation.”

In his post, Rev. Graham went on to denounce the evident political partisanship behind Trump’s recent indictment in New York.

Partisan political calculation “appears to be precisely the motivation behind the indictment of former President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom,” Graham wrote. “It’s saddening to see what left-wing politicians are doing to our country.”

Graham also insisted the Judge of all the earth — Almighty God — will do what is just and that before Him, “each and every one of us is a sinner deserving death.”

Trump: My Only Crime Is Defending Country “from Those Who Seek to Destroy It”

Right Side Broadcasting Network

“That’s why this is the moment to make sure that, when the Judge examines your life, you have placed your faith in Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection for the forgiveness of your sins,” he concluded.

In 2016, Rev. Graham initially withheld his endorsement from any candidate in the presidential election but eventually got completely on board with Donald Trump, primarily because of the latter’s pro-life position, his patriotism, and his support for religious freedom.

In December of that year, Graham famously asserted it was the “hand of God” rather than Russian hackers that determined the outcome of the presidential election.

“I think maybe God has allowed Donald Trump to win this election to protect this nation for the next few years by giving maybe an opportunity to have some good judges,” he said.

Beyond mere human factors, Graham asserted, the mysterious hand of divine providence was at work in the elections.

“All I know is Donald Trump was supposed to lose the election” according to all the polls, Graham said.

