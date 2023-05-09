‘Chosen by God’ Alabama Woman Gives Birth to Two Sets of Twins

An Alabama family grew from a family of three to a family of seven, after 29-year-old Hannah Carmack gave birth to two sets of identical twins — two boys and two girls — on March 14.

Evelyn, Adeline, David, and Daniel were born at 27 weeks via cesarean section at the UAB Women and Infants Center in Birmingham, Alabama, as first reported by Today. Now at two months old, the quadruplets will remain at the hospital until their original due date in June. The father, Michael Carmack, said their family has come a long way.

He told Today that when the ultrasound technician told the couple that their bun in the oven was actually going to be four that his wife started to cry.

“You know, I always wanted a big family, but that wasn’t Hannah’s dream,” Michael, a drug and rehabilitation counselor, said.

The Carmacks had an emergency meeting with their pastor to discuss how having four babies was going to affect their family. Already parents to an 8-year-old daughter named Emily, the couple knew drastic changes were going to happen.

“What I think Hannah came to realize is, ‘This is not normal. We had been chosen for something by God,’” Michael told Today.

The odds of conceiving spontaneous quadruplets fall between 1 in 512,000 to 1 in 677,000 according to the Journal of Family and Reproductive Health.

By day a mother to her four newborn babies, by night working as a vet technician to help cover the renovation costs, and also in the process of remodeling their new 3,000 square-foot home, Michael described his wife as “a rockstar.”

A Texas mom who gave birth to quadruplets last August estimated the babies “go through an average of 45 diapers, 95 wipes and anywhere between 12 to 24 bottles per day, with about nine hours dedicated each day to feeding, burping, changing and tending to the quadruplets,” Good Morning America reported.

Hannah and Michael launched a GoFundMe page to help reach their remodeling goal of $20,000.