A community in Maui, Hawaii, has been devastated by the recent wildfires, but a local church is now a beacon of hope.

Authorities are working to assess the damage the massive blaze left behind, as more than 200 homes, businesses, and historic landmarks have been destroyed, USA Today reported Friday.

However, one church was seemingly protected as the flames closed in around it.

Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, located in downtown Lahaina, is still standing as of Friday, the office of St. Anthony’s parish, which is nearby, confirmed to the newspaper.

Msgr. Terrence Watanabe said, “The church, Maria Lanakila [Our Lady of Victory], is still standing, as is the rectory. The school’s been a little bit affected. They’re still not allowing people to drive into Lahaina.”

Video footage shows the church against a backdrop of blue sky. As the camera pans away, the clip shows charred debris strewn across a parking lot and what appears to be smoke rising from the ground:

A miracle? A Catholic church reportedly remains untouched by the wildfires as a symbol of hope in Hawaii Around 67 people have died in the wildfires that has almost totally destroyed the Lahaina town in Hawaii’s Maui. While according to local reports coming out, Maria… pic.twitter.com/VxRzN1wX16 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) August 12, 2023

“Wow. Standing up after the Fire. Glory to God,” a social media user commented on the video, while another said, “A miracle, and a testament to God’s Glory. Ave Christus Rex.”