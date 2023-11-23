Former President Donald Trump wished all Americans a Happy Thanksgiving, gave thanks to God, and promised brighter days ahead in a video message released Thanksgiving morning.

Trump released the video via his Truth Social account, and it was later shared on his campaign’s War Room account on X.

“I want to wish everyone a very happy Thanksgiving. Today, as we gather with our loved ones, we give thanks to Almighty God for his many blessings, including our families, our friends, our neighbors, and this extraordinary country that we all call home,” Trump said before sharing his gratitude to America’s servicemembers, law enforcement, and border patrol:

We also send our deep gratitude to all of the Patriots serving our nation in uniform this Thanksgiving, including the members of the U.S. Armed Forces, the heroes of border patrol and law enforcement and ICE and everybody that worked so hard to preserve our system and our country, and working to defend our southern border, and our police and first responders in communities all across America.

The 45th president then pledged that 2024’s Thanksgiving, which will come after the next presidential election, will mark a day when America is on its way to being “greater than ever before.”

“This is a difficult time for our country, but do not lose heart or lose hope because, by the time we celebrate next Thanksgiving, our nation will be well on its way to being stronger, safer, more prosperous, and greater than ever before,” he said.

Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate by a wide margin, continues to dominate his opponents in the primary field and coalesce support among the Republican base. An Emerson College Polling survey published Wednesday showed Trump at 64 percent in the primary field nationally, while his half-dozen challengers split 27 percent of support.

A Harvard-Harris poll released Monday showed Trump approaching 70 percent of backing in the GOP primary.

He also holds an advantage over President Joe Biden in both polls. The Emerson poll found him four points up on Biden, while he led Biden by six in the Harvard-Harris poll when leaners were included.