Joe Biden Marks Ramadan with Sympathies for Muslims and Their ‘Immense Pain’

President Joe Biden marked the beginning of Ramadan by issuing a statement recognizing the “moment of immense pain” for many Muslim Americans while affirming his efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Biden, who says he is pushing to establish a truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, wrote in the statement Sunday evening:

Tonight—as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan—Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims across our country and around the world. The sacred month is a time for reflection and renewal. This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people.

The president went on to acknowledge Palestinians who have died during Israeli operations in Gaza, launched in self defense after the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas terrorists.

Some of the Palestinians killed in Gaza “are family members of American Muslims, who are deeply grieving their lost loved ones today,” Biden wrote.

He also said he shared the pain of their suffering, noting “As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me,” he said.

Biden ended the message by addressing Muslim Americans directly even as others elsewhere see the month as a moment to resume hostilities against their enemies.

“To Muslims across our country, please know that you are deeply valued members of our American family,” Biden wrote in the statement.

“To those who are grieving during this time of war, I hear you, I see you, and I pray you find solace in your faith, family, and community. And to all who are marking the beginning of Ramadan tonight, I wish you a safe, healthy, and blessed month. Ramadan kareem.”

Biden’s statement of sympathy and support for Muslims came just hours after it was confirmed the U.S. Army has dispatched a ship to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and build a temporary pier to supply the coastal enclave, as Breitbart News reported.

The General Frank S. Besson left a base in Virginia and is now on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean laden with equipment for construction.

The Pentagon said the logistics support vessel (LSV) could take up to 60 days to build the pier with the help of 1,000 troops – none of whom would go ashore and enter the disputed territory.