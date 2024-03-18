While many mainstream companies do not acknowledge the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a couple of Tennessee McDonald’s franchise owners are celebrating Easter alongside their customers.

Multiple locations across the state have decorated their windows with colorful paintings depicting crosses, the empty tomb of Jesus, and the message “He is Risen.”

Locals have commended McDonald’s franchise owners Tony and Gina Wolfe for not being afraid to display their Christian faith.

Burton S. Staggs of Tennessee River Valley News shared a photo of one of the Wolfes’ restaurants on Facebook, adding that the franchisees also decorate for Christmas, unlike other fast-food chains.

“Multiple McDonald’s in the Middle TN region share this message,” Staggs wrote. “While many companies are opting to stay away from holiday-specific decorations, a Tennessee McDonald’s franchisee is embracing them.”

“At Christmas, their restaurants have a message that often reads, ‘His name is Jesus.'”

Comments began pouring in, supporting the owners’ decision to publicly celebrate Christian holidays while operating a corporate franchise.

“Thank you tony and gina… wish they would all do this….I’ve worked at mcdonalds for many years and its very hard to even take off for Easter,” wrote Tennessee resident Shelia Marie King. “Atleast what yall did, would make you feel a part of it.. Bless yall.”

Tonja Spann said, “I’ve been to this McDonald’s and they’re really kind in there too.”

Other commenters appeared to be motivated to patronize the restaurant due to their faith-based decor.

“I don’t really eat McDonalds but I’d support this McDonald’s all day every day,” one Facebook user wrote.

“If I lived near this McD’s , I’d happily frequent year round just to enjoy the window paintings. Coffee and breakfast mornings and lunch! How wonderful,” said another.

One Alabama resident even said she would make the long drive just to eat at one of the Wolfes’ restaurants.

According to the owners’ website, the Wolfes’ are second-generation McDonald’s franchise owners and operators who have received numerous awards from McDonald’s Corporation, “including the prestigious Ronald Award.”

“The family has previously been recognized for their local philanthropy,” the webpage stated.