Reverend Franklin Graham on Saturday asked people to pray for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson as he battles disease.

“Would you join me in praying for Phil Robertson, his wife Miss Kay, and their family? Phil is having serious health issues, and his son Jase said he’s in quite a bit of pain and ‘unable to sit down and have a conversation,'” Graham wrote in a social media post.

“I’ve appreciated Phil’s bold faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and the way he points to the Word of God. Will you lift him up in prayer today?” he added:

Would you join me in praying for Phil Robertson, his wife Miss Kay, and their family? Phil is having serious health… Posted by Franklin Graham on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Social media users immediately responded to the request with deep, heartfelt, and sincere prayers.

“He has led millions to Jesus; praying for the entire family as they trudge this journey along side of Phil. One day God will call him home and say ‘Well done good and faithful servant, you may enter the kingdom!’ He is a true example of how God can redeem anyone,” one person commented.

“Lord be with Phil. Give relief and comfort to him and the family. Thank you Father. Amen,” another user wrote, while someone else prayed, “Praying for complete healing and restoration! God Almighty heal this man! Just like You raised Lazarus! Restore his health completely! Be glorified just as you have done before! In the mighty name of JESUS! Add years to his life! I praise you now! I sing glory hallelujah!!! You are awesome you are mighty! You are our healer!!!”

Robertson’s son, Jase, recently said his father had been diagnosed with the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s disease and doctors also believed he had some type of “blood disease,” Breitbart News reported Saturday.