Exclusive — Tommy Valentine: Trump Promises to Investigate Satanic Attack on Catholic Church in Kansas

President Trump recently offered a hopeful glimpse into the treatment Catholics can expect in his America when he pledged to investigate the attack on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas, that left a Satanic website address scrawled on the wall.

“I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said, when asked about the attack. “I am going to take a look at it.”

This promise – in addition to the administration’s new “Anti-Christian Weaponization Task Force,” – have officially put the cowardly extremists responsible for nearly 500 attacks on Catholic Churches across America since 2020 on notice.

It seems there really is a new sheriff in town in America, one who will not tolerate the persecution of Catholics and the vulnerable, nor the weaponization of government agencies to shield such abhorrent behavior.

During the last four years, Catholics suffered from the Biden administration’s hostility towards, and outright harassment of, people of faith. Not only did the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) authorize federal agents to spy on Catholics at their religious services , but the Department of Justice (DOJ) actively persecuted nonviolent pro-life advocates while deliberately ignoring hundreds of violent attacks on pro-life organizations and churches across America.

As CatholicVote’s tracking of the hundreds of cases of violence against Catholic churches and pro-life organizations continued to grow, even we were amazed at the shameless double standard of justice under Biden’s DOJ and FBI. While non-violent pro-life advocates, including an elderly survivor of a communist death camp, faced serious jail time for peacefully protesting abortion, domestic terrorist groups like Jane’s Revenge publicly promised and then carried out with impunity violence and vandalism against pro-life charities and churches. (The Jane’s Revenge crimes were documented in a six-part series by Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow).

CatholicVote repeatedly appealed to our second Catholic president and his administration to hear our concerns and stop weaponizing government agencies against their political opponents. Repeated letters to the FBI and DOJ, as well as Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the federal agencies, were met with stonewalling or silence. In April 2023, we joined Judicial Watch in filing a lawsuit against the FBI and DOJ demanding that they hand over records related to the targeting of Catholics.

By the time the 2024 election rolled around, Catholics were fed up. Catholic voters made their voices heard at the ballot box, effecting an historic swing in the Catholic vote towards Trump, resulting in the largest margin of victory among U.S. Catholics in decades.

Trump’s concern over the Wichita Kansas Church attack – and all anti-Christian bias – is part of the reason why he won the support of these Catholic voters.

This is the hate crime scene at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wichita. After forcing their way inside, statues were… Posted by Kansas Catholic Conference on Saturday, March 15, 2025

Since assuming office, President Trump has repeatedly sent the message that bigotry, including when it’s directed against Catholics, is unwelcome in America. Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi has also vowed to end the previous administration’s use of government power to target Christians when they dissented from its left-wing political agenda.

Trump’s FBI director Kash Patel just turned over “key records” related to the Biden administration’s weaponization of the DOJ and FBI to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for investigation. These documents reportedly include information on the FBI Richmond Field Office’s anti-Catholic memo and the FBI’s one-sided application of the FACE Act in favor of abortion activists.

Initiatives like this will go a long way towards correcting the injustices of the previous administration and cultivate goodwill between Catholics and their leaders in government.

Thankfully, local police, aided by the FBI and ATF, have already arrested a suspect in connection with the attack on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas, which many suspect could have been connected to a blasphemous “black mass” a Satanist group plans to perform at the Kansas state capitol on March 28.

Trump was right, anti-Catholic bigotry is a terrible thing.

It’s our hope that President Trump’s team takes a thorough look at the Kansas attack as part of the broader, ongoing spate of violence against people of faith which should have no place in our country.

Tommy Valentine is the Director of the Catholic Accountability Project at CatholicVote and architect of the CatholicVote Church Attack and Pregnancy Center Attack Trackers.